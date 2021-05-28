BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 859,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CDW worth $1,749,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in CDW by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CDW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,351 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $167.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.67.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.