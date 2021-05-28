BlackRock Inc. Has $1.85 Billion Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,025,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487,960 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.62% of ViacomCBS worth $1,850,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 799,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 535,081 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $43.15 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

