BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $70,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $878.49. 6,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,850. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $515.72 and a 12-month high of $888.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $831.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $745.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

