BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,941,890 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.89% of Pinterest worth $2,273,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 806,525 shares of company stock worth $56,302,009 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,071.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

