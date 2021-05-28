BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $2,053,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,162 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,216 shares of company stock worth $13,853,024 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

