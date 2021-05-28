BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,242,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $38,532,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $21,150,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $10,857,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $3,701,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

