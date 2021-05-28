Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 729,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 73,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,198 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

BXMT stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,926 shares of company stock worth $91,841 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

