Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang in the 1st quarter valued at $8,112,000. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in EHang in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in EHang in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

EHang stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. EHang Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.80.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 48.90%.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

