Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 703.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,731,000 after buying an additional 568,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $30,368,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after buying an additional 56,679 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $6,166,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $6,053,000.

In other news, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $655,198.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Insiders sold 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,824 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $136.53 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

