Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 199.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $381,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Archrock by 74.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 76,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 35.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 79,398 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

AROC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. Insiders have sold 194,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,326 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

