Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Schneider National by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 56,005 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Schneider National by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after buying an additional 545,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SNDR. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.