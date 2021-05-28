Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The business had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.