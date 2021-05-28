Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 5,898 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Black Knight by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Black Knight by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Black Knight by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKI shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

