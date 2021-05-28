Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In related news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 145,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $200,735.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,163 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

HCAT stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.