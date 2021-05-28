Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,368 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 704.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 33,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $8,711,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 495.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 256,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $118.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.