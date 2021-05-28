BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 12,021 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 80,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 169.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 157,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $125.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $130.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

