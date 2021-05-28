BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 27,712 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,712 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Hasbro worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,559 shares of company stock worth $3,465,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

