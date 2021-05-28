BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 20,980 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,980 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in CoStar Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,599,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

CSGP stock opened at $844.83 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $643.88 and a one year high of $952.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $867.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $873.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 143.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

