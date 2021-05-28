Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.31.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$38.43 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$25.80 and a 12-month high of C$40.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

