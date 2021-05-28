BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. Truist lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,467. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

