Bonnie Biumi Sells 10,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $109.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

