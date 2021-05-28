Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 565.9% from the April 29th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bonso Electronics International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Bonso Electronics International worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNSO opened at $7.17 on Friday. Bonso Electronics International has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

