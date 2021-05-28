Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Boston Partners raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.91% of Landstar System worth $57,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 280,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

LSTR stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.51 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

