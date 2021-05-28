Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $31,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 301,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of MAN opened at $123.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 81.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.