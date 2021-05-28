Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 2,722,817 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,722,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,811,000. Boston Partners owned 1.22% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $126,784,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $921,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCDX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of OCDX opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.83.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. Analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

