Boston Partners Sells 16,751 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,751 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $48,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.