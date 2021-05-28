Boston Partners Sells 25,025 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,545,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,025 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in NCR were worth $59,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,312,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in NCR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NCR by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

