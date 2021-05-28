BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BOX opened at $22.87 on Friday. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

