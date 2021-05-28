BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

BPMP stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

