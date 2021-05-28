BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BRF by 54.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,904 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 230.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BRF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,416 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,700 shares during the period. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

