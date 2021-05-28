BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBIO. Mizuho assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 40.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

