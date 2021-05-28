Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives GBX 979 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 982 ($12.83).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders have bought 46 shares of company stock worth $40,816 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 913.50 ($11.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 895.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 832.21. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 712.50 ($9.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

