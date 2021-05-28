Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.6% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,077. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.91 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

