Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $20.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 345,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $2,639,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $3,203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

