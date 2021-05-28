Brokerages Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Allegheny Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 96,664 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 45,809 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 538.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 80,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter.

ATI traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $24.50. 28,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,719. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.