Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Amalgamated Financial posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 474,784 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 116,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,966. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

