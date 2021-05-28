Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post sales of $61.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.36 million and the lowest is $60.40 million. AtriCure reported sales of $40.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $255.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $255.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $305.12 million, with estimates ranging from $291.58 million to $313.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%.

ATRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at $989,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.86. 3,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,192. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.