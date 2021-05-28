Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post sales of $306.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.14 million to $307.78 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $216.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $946.86 million, with estimates ranging from $932.12 million to $961.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after buying an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,488,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,078,000 after buying an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 356,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 965,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $592.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

