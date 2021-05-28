Brokerages Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.26 Million

Brokerages expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to post sales of $10.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.42 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $49.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $49.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $76.92 million, with estimates ranging from $74.23 million to $81.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $196,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $1,048,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,171,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,188 shares of company stock worth $31,547,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,557,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,590,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Pulmonx by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 473,521 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.