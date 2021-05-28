Brokerages Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.44. Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

SRNE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972,430. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,253,000 after buying an additional 2,603,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 1,020,991 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 423,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 412,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.