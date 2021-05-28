Brokerages Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $215.48 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,568,000 after purchasing an additional 430,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $31,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

