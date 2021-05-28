Brokerages Expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

FANH opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $716.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.57. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter worth $232,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fanhua by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fanhua by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

