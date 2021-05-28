Brokerages Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.37 Million

Brokerages expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report $28.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.45 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $25.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $112.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.49 million to $114.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $107.97 million, with estimates ranging from $105.70 million to $110.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. 8,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,907. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.80. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

