Brokerages Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Stantec reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of STN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $44.80. 1,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $4,983,000. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

