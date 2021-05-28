Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. The Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

