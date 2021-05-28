Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to post sales of $5.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $23.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $25.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.44 billion to $38.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 24.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after buying an additional 1,503,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,487,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Airlines by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after purchasing an additional 556,693 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.