Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price at $308.38

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $315.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,028,133.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,993. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 841.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 8,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $336.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $265.68 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.59.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

