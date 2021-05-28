Brokerages Set Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Target Price at $14.81

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cars.com by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 388,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,701. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

