Brokerages Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Price Target at C$49.88

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total value of C$48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at C$502,853.40.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded up C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 143,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,113. The stock has a market cap of C$10.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.14. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$28.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0436345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

