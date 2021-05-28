Brokerages Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Target Price at $21.57

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Rambus has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after buying an additional 516,918 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after acquiring an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Rambus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 406,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

